AICC Revokes Suspension Of Three Odisha Congress Leaders

Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Congress (INC) withdrew the suspension of senior party leaders Mohammed Moquim and Chiranjib Biswal on Tuesday. The grand old party also revoked the expulsion of former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria.

On Monday, Mohammed Moquim, MLA from Cuttack-Barabati, and former legislator Chiranjib Biswal met Ajoy Kumar, the party in-charge for Odisha, in Bhubaneswar and discussed the issue of revoking their suspension from the party. Despite the disciplinary actions against them, the two Congress leaders have been loyal to the party and did not join any other organization.

It is worth mentioning here that the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) suspended Moquim and Biswal from the party on July 16, 2023, on the grounds of anti-party activities. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak had alleged that he had received complaints against the two leaders. Based on the complaints, AICC general secretary and party’s disciplinary action committee (DAC) member Tariq Anwar served show cause notices to the two leaders seeking explanations.