AICC Constitutes Odisha Congress Steering Committee

Bhubaneswar: The Congress President has approved the formation of a Steering Committee for Odisha, effective immediately. The 14-member committee will be led by Dr. Ajoy Kumar, AICC In-charge, and include prominent party leaders from the state.

K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary, informed the formation of the new committee in a press release on Wednesday.

The committee members are:

1. Dr. Ajoy Kumar, AICC In-charge

2. Srikant Jena

3. Rama Chandra Kadam

4. Jaidev Jena

5. Saptagiri S. Ulaka

6. Ashok Das

7. Bhakta Charan Das

8. Anant Prasad Sethi

9. Mohd. Moquim

10. Debashish Patnaik

11. Dr. Biswaranjan Mohanty

12. Balabhadra Majhi

13. Sashmita Behera

14. Mohd. Shahnawaz Choudhary, Secretary, AICC-Convenor

Currently, the Odisha Congress lacks a PCC president, which is causing the party to lag in establishing a robust opposition in state politics. With speculations that the appointment of the PCC president will be delayed, the Odisha Congress is to be temporarily managed by a steering committee.

Notably, on July 21, the AICC dissolved all committees, including the PCC president’s post, for an indefinite period. With the newly formed committee, it is expected to bring a fresh perspective and energize party activities in the state.

