AICC calls all 9 Odisha MLAs to Delhi for meeting

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called for all nine MLAs from Odisha to Delhi for meeting.

As per available reports, discussion is likely to be held on party’s next strategy in connection with ED notices to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

Besides, the MLAs are scheduled to leave for Delhi today evening, said MLA Tara Bahinipati.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders on Monday, 20 June, met President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss alleged mistreatment of MPs by the police during their protest against the ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi, as well as the newly unveiled Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The ED had registered the case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.