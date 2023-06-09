AICC Appoints Chairpersons Of OPCC Committees, Forms Disciplinary Action Panel

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Chairpersons of various committees of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and constituted the OPCC Disciplinary Action Committee.
The Congress President has approved a proposal for the appointments.
The appointments were made with immediate effect, a release issued by the AICC stated.
Committees and chairmen are as follows—-
AICC Programme Implementation Committee
Jagneswar Babu – Chairman
Publicity and Publication Committee
Sanjay Tripathy – Chairman
Manifesto Committee
Panchanan Kanungo-Chairman
Disciplinary Action Committee
Santosh Singh Salluja – Chairman
Janaki Ballav Pattanaik – Convenor
Bhujabala Majhi – Member
Shri Rajendra Chhatria -Member
Debendra Sahoo – Member
Pratima Mallik- Member
Comments are closed.