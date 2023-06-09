AICC Appoints Chairpersons Of OPCC Committees, Forms Disciplinary Action Panel

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Chairpersons of various committees of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and constituted the OPCC Disciplinary Action Committee.

The Congress President has approved a proposal for the appointments.

The appointments were made with immediate effect, a release issued by the AICC stated.

Committees and chairmen are as follows—-

AICC Programme Implementation Committee

Jagneswar Babu – Chairman

Publicity and Publication Committee

Sanjay Tripathy – Chairman

Manifesto Committee

Panchanan Kanungo-Chairman

Disciplinary Action Committee

Santosh Singh Salluja – Chairman

Janaki Ballav Pattanaik – Convenor

Bhujabala Majhi – Member

Shri Rajendra Chhatria -Member

Debendra Sahoo – Member

Pratima Mallik- Member