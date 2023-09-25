AIADMK Quits NDA, To Lead Separate Front For 2024 LS Polls

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday officially severed its four-year-long ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announcing its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The party declared its intention to lead an independent front for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This decision was reached during a pivotal meeting held at the AIADMK headquarters, presided over by party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

This decision comes amid ongoing friction with the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership as AIADMK accused state BJP President Annamalai of “insulting” late chief ministers CN Annadurai and Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK’s move was greeted with jubilation by its cadre, who celebrated outside the party headquarters by setting off fireworks, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement released today, the AIADMK conveyed the reasons for this decision, stating, “We are breaking our alliance with BJP and NDA as TN BJP leadership is continuously, purposefully defaming AIADMK and its leaders Aringar Anna and J Jayalalithaa. We will form a new alliance and face upcoming Parliamentary elections.”

This decision comes in the wake of a meeting between senior AIADMK leaders and BJP Chief J P Nadda in New Delhi.