AI-Generated Images Depicting Indian Women From Different States Go Viral
New Delhi: A Delhi-based artist recently shared a series of images generated by AI that depicted how men from different Indian states ‘stereotypically’ look like. Now, the artist named Madhav Kohli shared part two of the series, showing stunning artworks of Indian women from different parts of the country.
The artist used the stereotypical features associated with women from different states as his reference to create the images. From Delhi to Mumbai, to Goa, Odisha and Assam, the series of images also portray the artist’s imagination of how women from several other states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Kashmir look like.
He captioned the post as, ”Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai. First, Delhi.” Each portrait has a unique touch to it, representing the culture of each state. Notably, he used ‘midjourney’ to generate the artwork.
2/ Punjab pic.twitter.com/8CxmXv4EfA
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
5/ Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/CnkqnuYpi9
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
7/ West Bengal pic.twitter.com/uzB7HA7wjF
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
9/ Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/f0Vo40SwuM
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
11/ Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/KOKbn7OM5Y
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
13/ Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/GGXCwgxxzS
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
15/ Maharashtra (Mumbai) pic.twitter.com/Z1y1KDfUIS
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
16/ Odisha pic.twitter.com/qawamq7i0U
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
18/ Karnataka pic.twitter.com/NPtLvZaWQo
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
19/ Kerala pic.twitter.com/KXE2awgMlf
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
23/ Sikkim pic.twitter.com/OyiwKrevR3
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
24/ Tripura pic.twitter.com/WJrHFXSkit
— Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 29, 2022
