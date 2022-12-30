AI-Generated Images Depicting Indian Women From Different States Go Viral

New Delhi: A Delhi-based artist recently shared a series of images generated by AI that depicted how men from different Indian states ‘stereotypically’ look like. Now, the artist named Madhav Kohli shared part two of the series, showing stunning artworks of Indian women from different parts of the country.

The artist used the stereotypical features associated with women from different states as his reference to create the images. From Delhi to Mumbai, to Goa, Odisha and Assam, the series of images also portray the artist’s imagination of how women from several other states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Kashmir look like.

He captioned the post as, ”Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai. First, Delhi.” Each portrait has a unique touch to it, representing the culture of each state. Notably, he used ‘midjourney’ to generate the artwork.