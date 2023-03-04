AI Chatbot ChatGPT Fails UPSC Prelims Exam

New Delhi: AI chatbot ChatGPT first made the news in the context of exams when it cleared the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School’s final exam for MBA students.

Since its introduction in November 2022, it has become immensely popular across the world, causing numerous educational institutions to ban the use of the tool in exam halls. It has also performed highly in the US medical exam.

However, ChatGPT has now failed to clear the UPSC exam, an experiment administered by Analytics India Magazine (AIM).

AIM asked the chatbot 100 questions from UPSC Prelims 2022 Question Paper 1 (Set A) to which it could only answer 54 questions properly. The general cut-off score is 87.54. Thus, the AI chatbot failed the paper.

The questions asked were from a variety of subjects such as Indian current affairs, history, geography, economy, general science, ecology, etc.

Since ChatGPT doesn’t have information about events after September 2021, the questions administered were not time-sensitive. Even so, it gave incorrect responses to geography- and economy-related questions.

For certain multiple-choice questions, ChatGPT also added an option ‘None of the Above’ that wasn’t there in the original question.