Ahmedabad Car Crash: Father-Son Duo Arrested, Taken To Crime Scene

Ahemadabad Police on Thursday arrested Tathya Patel who mowed down nine people to death on ISKCON Bridge in the city while he was speeding his Jaguar car. Tathya’s father Prajnesh Patel was also arrested in connection with this incident.

After arrest, the father-son duo was taken to the accident site where Patel’s speeding car rammed into a crowd gathered killing at least nine, and injuring nearly 10 others.

The incident took place at around 1 am at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in a Satellite area of the city.

The crowd had gathered after learning about an accident between a car and a truck. Minutes later, the speeding car came from the Karnavati Club side and ran over the people gathered. Police said that a constable and a Home Guard jawan who reached the spot after the first accident of a collision involving two vehicles were among those killed in the incident

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Neeta Desai stated that an FIR has been registered in this connection.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.