Ahmad Massoud, leader of resistance forces in Panjshir, still in Afghanistan: Reports

Kabul: Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Panjshir valley, is still in Afghanistan but 70 per cent of the main streets in Panjshir are under the control of the Taliban, Iranian news agency Fars has reported.

The Taliban have said that they have captured the Afghan province of Panjshir, the last resistance stronghold in the country, a claim denied by the National Resistance Front (NRF) led by Massoud and former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself caretaker president. Panjshir was the last Afghan province holding out against the Taliban who swept to power last month and have now declared an interim government.

The NRF said that the resistance forces are present at all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight.

Ahmad Massoud last Monday called for a “national uprising” against the Taliban in an audio message sent to media.