The excitement for the re-release of Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad is rising to a fever pitch with each passing day. Set to return to theatres on September 13th, the film promises to bring back its hauntingly imaginative world and unique fusion of horror and fantasy.

Amidst the growing anticipation, the makers have released an immensely gripping promo featuring the character of Daadi, drawing the audience further into the world of this masterpiece.

Tumbbad is a film that stands as an example of the finest storytelling. While the film delves into the intriguing theme of greed, with exceptionally crafted characters, the character of Daadi plays a pivotal role in its narrative.

As the re-release of the film approaches, the makers have dropped a Daadi character promo with the caption: “Khazana……chahiye?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

The success is evident, as Tumbbad went on to become a critical triumph, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Tumbbad is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. Alongside Sohum Shah, the film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar. The film is not available on any OTT platforms.

Mark your calendars for September 13, 2024, and catch the trailer to rediscover why Tumbbad remains a unique and celebrated masterpiece in Indian cinema!