Mumbai: Hoping to repeat the BJP’s success in Haryana, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition in Maharashtra, which is seen as facing an uphill battle in the Assembly polls expected to be held later this year, has reached out to two key groups – the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

On Thursday, the Maharashtra cabinet took several key decisions, including approving an ordinance giving constitutional status to the state Scheduled Caste Commission and giving its nod to a proposal urging the Centre to hike the income criterion for inclusion in the creamy layer among OBCs from ₹ 8 lakh a year to ₹ 15 lakh.

A statement from the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the cabinet approved a draft ordinance to accord constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission. The ordinance, the statement said, would be tabled in the next session of the state legislature and added that 27 posts had been approved for the panel.

A proposal to request the Union government to increase the income limit for inclusion in the ‘creamy layer’ category to ₹ 15 lakh per year from the current ₹ 8 lakh was also passed.

A non-creamy layer certificate, stating that the family income of a person is below the prescribed limit, is needed to get reservation benefits in the OBC category.

