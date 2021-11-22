Ahead Of Naveen’s Phulbani Visit, Cops Pick Up BJP Workers

Phulbani: Ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s Phulbani visit today, police had picked up several Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Reportedly, the activists were reportedly planning a black flag protest in Madikunda chhak.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Kandhamal district during which he is scheduled to distribute the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Card to some residents of the district.

As per the schedule, Patnaik will arrive at the Kandhamal Stadium by 11 AM and will distribute the BSKY Smart Card to as many as 1, 65,097 beneficiaries.

Apart from distributing the Health Smart Cards, the CM is also slated to lay foundation stones of different projects worth around Rs 300 crore under the Mukhyamantri Karma Tatapara Abhiyan Yojana (MUKTA).