Ahead of Naveen’s Bargarh visit, Cops pick up protesters of opposition parties

Bargarh: Ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s Bargarh visit today, police had picked up 12 BJP workers including party Krushak Morcha President & 5 Congress workers including district party president.

Cops have also held the Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha President Irasis Acharya from his house in Bhatli apprehending protests by party workers ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Bargarh.

As per reports, Patnaik is slated to distribute Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Smart health cards in a special programme at Bijepur tomorrow. Subsequently, 3,63,000 Smart health cards will be distributed in 12 blocks of the district.

However, the Opposition parties have decided to turn the heat on Odisha government over the sensational murder case of lady teacher Mamita Meher by continuing with their protests.