Ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ guy is back

New Delhi: In the T20 World Cup 2021, India’s first match is to be against arch-rivals Pakistan. Both will start their journey with a match against each other on October 24.

Momin Saqib, the British-Pakistani influencer also known as the ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ guy, is back in the news once more.

Momin said that there are only two matches, one is Indo-Pak match and the other is Aamir Khan’s match with Lagaan movie. Those who hold your breath, those days are remembered by humans and the same is going to happen on 24th March of this month.

Momin further said that it seems like the oath of God that the match of 2019 is over yesterday, the time is not known. Winning this match is very important for Pakistan. After this this boy starts doing shadow bowling and batting. As soon as Momin posted this video on Instagram, it went viral. People started sharing it fiercely. Not only this, some people also took a pinch of Pakistan on this.

During the ICC 2019 World Cup, Saqib became famous due to his rant against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistani team after their 89-run defeat against India. In a video, he had criticised the Pakistani team for eating pizzas and burgers on the eve of the match and said the team neglected their fitness.