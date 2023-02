New Delhi: Tania Shroff, who is dating Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty, shared a series of pictures from the intimate wedding celebrations of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

In the pictures she posted on Instagram Stories, Tania posed with Ahan, Athiya and KL Rahul for a photo. She also shared a sweet picture of her with the bride during a pre-wedding function.

Take A look: