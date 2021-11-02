Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria’s Tadap Song Tum Se Bhi Zyada Out!

New Delhi: The makers of Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, has released the first song from the film on Tuesday. The movie is releasing on 3rd December 2021.

Sharing the song, he wrote, “#TumseBhiZyada, song out now Dil Se.” The song is a clear depiction of unconditional love and manages to strike the right chords with the audience. While Ahan’s rugged look in the song catches utmost attention, Tara looks drop-dead gorgeous in the song. The video begins with Ahan and Tara sitting on a bike, kissing each other, and then shows Shetty doing some action-packed stunts with the bike.

Check Out The Track Here:

Taking about the film, it is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The original film had starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The remake is helmed by Milan Luthria. The movie is releasing on 3rd December 2021.

On the work front, Tara will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The action drama is releasing during Eid celebrations next year.