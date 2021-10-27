Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria Starrer ‘Tadap’ Trailer Out!

Mumbai: The trailer of the action drama ‘Tadap’ has been released on Wednesday. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria-starrer Tadap will hit the theatres on December 3.

Talking about the film, it is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100. The movie is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, Ahan can be seen performing stunts and punching people in the first few seconds of the video. Well, in between Tara is shown as his love interest. The trailer takes us back in time when he was in love with her and how they were separated. Eventually, he becomes a negative person and now wants to take revenge. The dialogue says ‘Pyar ki dhakad beti ne suni tha, pyar ki tadap baap jhelega’.

On the work front, Tara will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The action drama is releasing during Eid celebrations next year.