Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria Starrer ‘Tadap’ To Hit Theatres On December 3

Mumbai: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s forthcoming film ‘Tadap’ is all set to hit the theaters on December 3 this year. This is the debut movie of Ahan Shetty with Sajid Nadiadwala is an addition to the legacy as Suneil Shetty too was launched by the producer and he feels blessed and elated to be contributing yet again.

‘Tadap’ is a Milan Luthria directorial, Starring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam.

The makers of Tadap took social media to announce the release date and captioned it, “Witness this magic on the big screen #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap – An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021. Directed by @milan.a.luthria (sic).”

Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. It is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The original film had starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The remake is helmed by Milan Luthria.

The shooting of Tadap began in August 2019 at a theatre named Central Plaza in Mumbai. In the film, Ahan’s character runs a movie theatre. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.