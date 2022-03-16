AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-Defence Secy, Others

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former CAG and ex-Defense Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and several retired Air Force officers in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to reports, CBI has got sanction to prosecute Shashi Kant Sharma, who was the Defense Secretary between 2011 and 2013 before being appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General, for alleged corruption in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

The central probe agency has likewise named the then Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar (presently resigned), deputy chief test pilot S A Kunte, the then Wing Commander Thomas Mathew, and Group Captain N Santosh. Kunte and Santosh resigned as air commodores.

The alleged scam relates to the acquisition of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. The CBI’s Special Investigation Team took over the case in 2016 and the first charge sheet was filed against former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi and 11 others on September 1, 2017.