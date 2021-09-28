Agriculture Officer Held On Bribery Charges In Bolangir

Bolangir: The vigilance officials on Tuesday arrested a District Agriculture Officer (DAO)for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 in Bolangir district. The arrestee has been identified as Himanshu Sekhar Padhi.

According to reports, the officials caught Himanshu red-handed while receiving a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a fertilizer shop owner for a POS machine.

Following this, a case (32/21) has been registered and simultaneous searches have been launched on properties of the accused at 3 places in Bolangir and Khurda districts. Further investigation is underway.