Agri Scientists To Meet Under India’s G20 Presidency In Varanasi On Monday

Varanasi: A three-day Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) under India’s G20 presidency will kick-start on Monday in Varanasi and will discuss on sustainable agriculture and food systems for healthy people and planet.

Agriculture research and development, including food security and nutrition, climate smart agriculture, digital agriculture, public private partnership etc., will be deliberated in the meeting being organised by the Union agriculture ministry.

The ‘Millets And Other Ancient GRains International ReSearcH Initiative (MAHARISHI)’ is also proposed for deliberations as a G20 initiative during India’s presidency, an official statement said.

The MAHARISHI aims at advancing research collaborations and generating awareness about millets and other ancient grains during the International Year of Millets 2023 and after, it said.

The theme of the meeting is “Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems for Healthy People and the Planet.’

The inaugural session will be graced by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, and Civil Aviation, General (Retd) V K Singh.

On the second day, the discussion on MACS Communique will start post-lunch and the same will conclude on the third day.