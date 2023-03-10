Agniveervayu under Agnipath Scheme: Online Registration starts from March 17

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Air Force invites online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for the selection test for Agniveervayu intake 02/2023 under Agnipath Scheme.

Online registration of candidates starts from 10 AM on 17th March 2023 and will continue till 5 PM on 31st March 2023. Candidates born between 26th December 2002 to 26th June 2006 (Both days inclusive) can apply.

Candidates must have passed the Intermediate / +2 equivalent examination (with 50% in aggregate and 50% in English separately) or a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering / Two years Vocational course with non-vocational subjects with 50% aggregate and 50% in English separately from Education Boards listed as COBSE member.

The candidates may log in to https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in for details. Candidates can contact at 06742953336. Rs. 250/- is fixed for the registration and examination fee