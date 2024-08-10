Agniveers of INS Chilika Conduct Passing Out Parade

Bhubaneswar: A significant milestone was achieved as 1389 Agniveers, including 214 women Agniveers, of the Indian Navy passed out from the portals of INS Chilka on 09 Aug 24.

The Passing Out Parade (POP) for the fourth Batch of Agniveers (01/24) marked the culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous naval training in a unique post-sunset ceremony.

The POP was reviewed by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command was the Conducting Officer of the parade. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command was also present on the occasion.

This momentous event was witnessed by proud family members of the passing out course, distinguished veterans and eminent sports personality Omkar Singh, MCPO I (GS), Gold medalist in Shooting during Common Wealth Games 2010.

The POP signifies not only the successful completion of initial training but also marks the commencement of a new chapter for the Agniveers in the Indian Navy. While addressing the parade, CNS congratulated the trainees on the parade and exhorted the passing out course to uphold the Navy’s core values of Duty, Honour, and Courage in their pursuit of nation-building. He urged them to focus on their subsequent phases of training and become technologically proficient sea warriors.

The Chief Guest awarded medals and trophies to meritorious Agniveers during the POP. Vinay Maruti Kadam, AVR SSR and Sanjana, AVR MR received the Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and Gold Medal for Best Agniveer SSR and MR respectively. Sakshi Mohan Mirje, AVR SSR was awarded the Gen Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for Best Woman Agniveer in the overall order of merit and Ashish, NVK GD & Yuvraj, NVK DB were awarded best trainees in their respective courses.

Best All Round AVR (SSR)

Best All Round Agniveer (MR)­

Gen Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy – Best Woman AVR

Best Navik GD

Best Navik (DB)

Earlier, during the valedictory function, CNS presented the overall Championship Trophy to the Shivaji Division and the Runners-Up Trophy to the Arjun Division. He also unveiled the 01/24 edition of Ankur, the bilingual trainees’ magazine of INS Chilka.

The CNS laid a wreath at the Chilka War Memorial paying homage to the bravehearts. He also inaugurated two new buildings -the ‘Ashok’ Admin Building, honouring Lt Cdr Ashok Roy, NM, VrC, & ‘Iqbal’ PO Quarters, named after Gur Iqbal Singh, PO TAS, KC.