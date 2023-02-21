Agnipath Scheme, Regular Cadre Online Registration for Common Entrance Exam till 15th Mar 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Army has reformed its Recruitment procedure with introduction of Online Common Entrance Exam as “First filter”. This year onwards there is a change in the process of recruitment. Aspirants will now have to first appear for an Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE), which will be a Computer Based Test for aspirants of Agnipath Scheme and Regular Cadre. Each aspirant has to pay an Examination Fee of Rs. 250/- for appearing in online CEE, which will be conducted from 17th April 2023 onwards at various Examination Centres in the State. To acquaint the aspirants with Online Computer Based Test, a mock test for practice is available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website.

The registration window to apply for Recruitment is now open from 16th February 2023 to 15th March 2023. Eligible aspirants in the various age as given in the Recruitment Notification can apply through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website. The video explaining the registration and application process for Recruitment is available on the same website.

The Agnipath Scheme for recruitment of Agniveers into the Indian Army started in the year 2022. The scheme along with recruitment for Regular Cadre witnessed huge participation of youth from Odisha. The training of first batch of selected candidates has already commenced with effect from 1st January 2023 at various Army Training Centres. The second batch of the selected candidates will undergo training from 1st March 2023 onwards.

During the conduct of Outreach Programmes in various educational institutes, a large number of aspirants have shown their keen interest in joining Indian Army. The willing aspirants from the Angul, Bargarh, Balangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Subarnpur, Sundargarh, Sambalpur Districts of Odisha may contact Army Recruiting Office, Sambalpur for any query/information.