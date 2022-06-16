Agnipath Scheme Protest: Train Set Ablaze In Bihar

Patna: A passenger train was set ablaze at Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district by the protestors on Thursday.

According to reports, a large number of Army aspirants staged protests in parts of Bihar for the second consecutive day today. The protestors resorted to picketing and road blockades across the state.

Protests were reported from Bhagalpur, Arwal, Buxar, Gaya, Munger, Nawada, Saharsa, Siwan and Aurangabad districts.

In the Buxar district, over 100 army aspirants stormed the railway station and squatted on the tracks, blocking the Patna-bound Jan Shatabdi Express for nearly 30 minutes.

The situation turned ugly after protestors smashed windows of an intercity express train and set a coach on fire.

In Jehanabad, protesters threw stones and injured several people including police personnel who chased them away to clear railway tracks.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh announced the scheme on Tuesday after the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared it for recruiting personnel, including women, for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 more years after another round of screening.