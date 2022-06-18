Agnipath Scheme: Eight More Trains Cancelled Due To Protest

New Delhi: As many as eight more trains were cancelled on Saturday due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

According to reports, eight trains including six originating from different cities of West Bengal and two originating from cities in Bihar have been suspended.

Coaches of three running trains in the East Central Railways and one empty rake in Kulharia (also in the ECR) were damaged by the protesters. In Balia, an empty stationary train was set on fire and vandalised a few other trains, prompting the police to lathicharge them.