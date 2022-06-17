Agnipath Row: ECoR cancels six trains passing via Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Amid widespread violence over Centre’s recently announced ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment of youths in the Armed Forces, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday cancelled six trains originating and passing through Odisha.

The trains are:

12253 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Express from Yesvantpur on 18.06.2022 08439 Puri-Patna Express from Puri on 18.06.2022 08440 Patna-Puri Express from Patna on 19.06.2022 20823 Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri on 20.06.2022 20824 Ajmer-Puri Express from Ajmer on 23.06.2022 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express from Ernakulam on 20.06.2022

Over 200 trains have already been cancelled so far across the country due to the ongoing protests over the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Railways said on Friday.