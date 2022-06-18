Agnipath Protests: Here’s The List Of ECoR Trains Affected

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday informed that services of a number of trains have been affected in the wake of protests in Visakhapatnam against the new army recruitment scheme, Agnipath.
Cancellation of Train from ECoR for Agitation:
- 08439 Puri-Patna Express from Puri on 18.06.2022
- 20823 Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri on 20.06.2022
- 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.
- 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Guntur on 18.06.2022.
- 18551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.
- 18551 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express from Kirandul on 19.06.2022.
- 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.
- 12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.
- 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Bhubaneswar on 18.06.2022.
- 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.
- 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar on 18.05.2022.
- 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar on 19.06.2022.
- 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.
- 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.
- 22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Super Fast via Sambalpur City from Bhubaneswar on 18.06.2022.
- 18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express from Sambalpur on 18.06.2022
- 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express from Puri on 18.06.2022.
- 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 18.06.2022.
Cancellation of Train towards ECoR for Agitation:
- 08440 Patna-Puri Express from Patna on 19.06.2022
- 20824 Ajmer-Puri Express from Ajmer on 23.06.2022
- 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express from Guntur on 19.06.2022.
- 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express from Nizamuddin on 20.06.2022
- 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express from Anand Vihar on 18.06.2022
- 18420 Jay Nagar-Puri Express from Jay Nagar on 18.06.2022
- 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Express from Guntur on 19.06.2022
- 17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Express from Kakinada Port on 18.06.2022
- 22806 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Super Fast Express via Sambalpur City from Anand Vihar on 20.06.2022.
Cancellation of Passing Through Trains for Agitation over ECoR:
- 12253 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Express from Yesvantpur on 18.06.2022
- 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express from Ernakulam on 20.06.2022
- 18045 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express from Shalimar o 19.06.2022
Partial Cancellation Of ECoR Originating Trains:
- 17220 Visakhapatnam- Machelipatnam Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli.
- 17268 Visakhapatnam- Kakinada Port Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli
- 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli.
Partial Cancellation Of ECoR Bound Trains:
- 12728 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express from Hyderabad on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam.
- 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba on 17.06.2022 ill run up to Kottavalasa and will remain cancelled from Kottavalasa to Visakhapatnam.
- 12862 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Express from Kacheguda on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada.
- 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express from Secunderabad on 17.06.2022 will run up to Duvvada.
- 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express from Digha on 17.06.2022 will run up to Kottavalasa and will remain cancelled from Kottavalasa to Visakhapatnam.
- 17219 Machelipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express from Machelipatnam on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam.
- 17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Express from Kakinada Port on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam.
- 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express from Tirupati on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam.
- 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from LTT on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam.
- 17487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express from Cuddapah on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam.
Passing Through Trains To Avoid Visakhapatnam And Run Via Simhachalam North And Duvvada.
- 22807 Santragachhi-Chennai AC Super Fast Express from Santragachhi on 17.06.2022.
- 12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on 17.06.2022.
- 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad on 17.06.2022.
- 18048 Vasco-da-gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco-da-gama on 17.06.2022.
- 12889 Tata-Yesvantpur Express from Tata on 17.06.2022.
- 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express from Guntur on 17.06.2022.
- 12664 Tiruchchirapalli-Howrah Express from Tiruchchirapalli on 17.06.2022.
- 18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express from Bangalore on 17.06.2022.
