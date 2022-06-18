Agnipath Protests: Here’s The List Of ECoR Trains Affected

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday informed that services of a number of trains have been affected in the wake of protests in Visakhapatnam against the new army recruitment scheme, Agnipath.

Cancellation of Train from ECoR for Agitation:

08439 Puri-Patna Express from Puri on 18.06.2022

20823 Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri on 20.06.2022

08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Guntur on 18.06.2022.

18551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

18551 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express from Kirandul on 19.06.2022.

17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Bhubaneswar on 18.06.2022.

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar on 18.05.2022.

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar on 19.06.2022.

17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Super Fast via Sambalpur City from Bhubaneswar on 18.06.2022.

18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express from Sambalpur on 18.06.2022

12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express from Puri on 18.06.2022.

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 18.06.2022.

Cancellation of Train towards ECoR for Agitation:

08440 Patna-Puri Express from Patna on 19.06.2022

20824 Ajmer-Puri Express from Ajmer on 23.06.2022

17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express from Guntur on 19.06.2022.

12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express from Nizamuddin on 20.06.2022

12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express from Anand Vihar on 18.06.2022

18420 Jay Nagar-Puri Express from Jay Nagar on 18.06.2022

17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Express from Guntur on 19.06.2022

17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Express from Kakinada Port on 18.06.2022

22806 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Super Fast Express via Sambalpur City from Anand Vihar on 20.06.2022.

Cancellation of Passing Through Trains for Agitation over ECoR:

12253 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Express from Yesvantpur on 18.06.2022

22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express from Ernakulam on 20.06.2022

18045 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express from Shalimar o 19.06.2022

Partial Cancellation Of ECoR Originating Trains:

17220 Visakhapatnam- Machelipatnam Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli.

17268 Visakhapatnam- Kakinada Port Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli

22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli.

Partial Cancellation Of ECoR Bound Trains:

12728 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express from Hyderabad on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam.

18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba on 17.06.2022 ill run up to Kottavalasa and will remain cancelled from Kottavalasa to Visakhapatnam.

12862 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Express from Kacheguda on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada.

12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express from Secunderabad on 17.06.2022 will run up to Duvvada.

22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express from Digha on 17.06.2022 will run up to Kottavalasa and will remain cancelled from Kottavalasa to Visakhapatnam.

17219 Machelipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express from Machelipatnam on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam.

17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Express from Kakinada Port on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam.

22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express from Tirupati on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam.

18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from LTT on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam.

17487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express from Cuddapah on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam.

Passing Through Trains To Avoid Visakhapatnam And Run Via Simhachalam North And Duvvada.