Agnipath Protest: Railways Cancels Over 38 Trains, Some Running Late

New Delhi: Following the protest against the Agnipath scheme of the central government in many parts of the country, over 38 trains were cancelled and eight more partially cancelled, said Indian Railways.

There is strong opposition to this scheme in many parts of the country including Bihar, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. In Bihar, the protesting people have even set the train on fire. Stone pelting also took place at many places, in which many police personnel were also injured.

According to the news received from Railway Ministry, so far 38 trains have been canceled due to the protest against the Agnipath scheme. These include 5 mail and express trains, while 29 are passenger trains.

The final figure for the whole day could be bigger. Out of these canceled trains, 22 trains canceled by East Central Railway are also included.

Apart from the cancellation of 38 trains, 8 trains have also been partially cancelled. Apart from these, there are about 72 such trains, which are stuck due to the protest. That is, these 72 trains are running late from their scheduled time.