Agnipath Agitations: Internet Suspended In Several Dists Of Bihar, Haryana

With the violent protests over the Centre’s newly launched military recruitment scheme Agnipath entered its third day, governments in Bihar and Haryana suspended internet services in the violence-hit districts.

Over 300 trains have been affected and more than 200 cancelled so far due to protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence services. Coaches of seven trains have so far been set ablaze by protestors.

In Bihar, unhappy job aspirants came out in large numbers torching and stopping trains and disrupting services across the eastern region. The protestors attacked the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and the car of a BJP MLA in Bihar.

Following the arson, the Bihar government temporarily suspended internet services in several districts including Kaimer, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts from today till 19th JunOn Friday, e.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(ay made a fresh plea to the Narendra Modi government for an immediate review of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, and to assure protesting youngsters that their future will not be adversely affected by the new policy.

Even in Haryana, protests against the scheme intensified on Friday with youths pelting stones at vehicles in Ballabhgarh, squatting on railway tracks in Jind and burnt tyres in Rohtak.

Police had to resort to mild lath-charge and rounded up over 40 youths in Ballabhgarh, where authorities had suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours starting 10 pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure following violent protests in Palwal district.

Even in the Mahendergarh area of the Haryana, the government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and all SMS services for the next twenty-four hours.

Mobile internet services, all SMS services, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls have been suspended for the next 24 hours with effect from 17 June, 4.30 pm, the order stated.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij warned of action against those indulging in violence and damaging public property. In Rohtak, the protesting youths burnt tyres. Protests were held near Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and Maharshi Dayanand University, and outside the BJP office.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in some of the districts where protests broke out including Palwal, Faridabad, Rohtak and Narnaul.