Agnikul Cosmos Successfully Test Fires Rocket ‘Agnibaan’ On 5th Attempt

Chennai: Another bright day for India’s space sector as the country’s first private space start-up Agnikul Cosmos successfully carried out its first flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan SOrTeD (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator). The launch took place from the start-up’s own private at Sriharikota.

Earlier, the mission had been marred by four unsuccessful launches, however, this time all the objectives of the mission were met and the performance was nominal, the startup said.

With this, ISRO flew a semi-cryogenic engine for the first time. Besides, ISRO also tested the startup’s first-ever 3D printed engine in ground tests on May 9. “Congratulations @AgnikulCosmos for the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission from their launch pad. A major milestone, as the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realized through additive manufacturing,” ISRO posted on X. <> Congratulations @AgnikulCosmos for the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission from their launch pad. A major milestone, as the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realized through additive manufacturing.@INSPACeIND — ISRO (@isro) May 30, 2024 </> Agnibaan SOrTeD rocket: Key features: