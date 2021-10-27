Agni-5 Successfully Launched From APJ Abdul Kalam Island Off Odisha Coast

New Delhi: India successfully test-fired Nuclear Capable surface to surface ballistic missile Agni-5, which has a strike range of 5,000-8000 km, from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.