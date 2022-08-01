Locals Block NH
Agitated Over Youth’s Death, Locals Block NH In Nabarangpur

By Haraprasad Das
Nabarangpur: Agitated over the death of a youth by some villagers last night, residents of Gadabaguda area in Nabarangpur district blocked the National Highway-1 here today.

The youth, Nizam Sheik, was attacked by some miscreants near hotel Sahil late last night.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. However, the youth succumbed to his injuries.

Fumed over the incident, locals blocked NH-26 by placing the body and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Later, ADM Bhaskar Raita and Additional SP reached the spot and pacify the protestors.

Following this, road traffic between Nabarangpur and Koraput and Kalahandi districts was disrupted for hours.

