Age Relaxation For Agnipath Scheme Indicates Govt’s Concern For Youth: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today asserted that the AGNIPATH scheme is a golden opportunity for the Indian youth to join the Armed Forces and serve their motherland.

In a statement, Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, said that many youths did not get the opportunity to join the Armed Forces, as the recruitment process could not take place for the last two years.

Keeping in mind the future of the youth, Rajnath Singh stated that the government, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has increased the age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022.

“The relaxation of age indicates that the Government cares for our youth. Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the Services are committed to commencing the recruitment process at the earliest. We invite the youth to join the Armed Forces and serve the Nation through AGNIPATH,” the Defence Minister.