Age-Old ‘Neta Pila’ Tradition By Little Girls Of Sevayat Families Kicks off

Puri: The pilgrim city Puri on Sunday witnessed the age-old tradition of ‘Neta Pila’, the cultural performance of the little daughters of the sevayat (temple servitor) families.

The small girls in traditional attire have already performed ‘Bali Puja’ at home for the last 21 days. From today, the three-day-long rituals began in which they worship sacred Tulsi plant (Maa Brundabati) at the holy Markanda pond here.

The young girls dressed bejeweled as traditional Odia Bohu during the festival known as Neta Pila. There also they chant the customary ‘Bali’ song.

After completing the puja of Lord Shiva, they resorted to visiting families of their near and dears. The Nets Pila rituals festival continues till Maha Nabami, the day on which young girls used to visit Markanda pond and take darshan of Lord Siva in the temple.

It is believed that the solemnization of such a custom is to get a good husband in the future as well as pray for their respective family’s well-being.