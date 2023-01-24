Age Limit For Constable Recruitment Relaxed By Four Years

Bhubaneswar: Candidates aspiring to become police constable will get four years age relaxation for the recruitment.

The Orissa High Court today directed recruitment Board to give four years relaxation. The court also ordered the Board to extend the deadline of application from January 21 to February 10, 2023.

The Board had issued a notification in December last year for the recruitment of 4,790 constables.

The notification had stated that candidates should not below 18 years of age or exceeds 23 years age.