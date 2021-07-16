Again! Revolt RV400 electric bike sold out within minutes

Mumbai: RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors announced on Thursday that it had once again sold out all units of its RV400 within minutes of the second round of bookings being open.

The units had also been sold out lightning quick – in two hours – when the first round of bookings had been made available.

Revolt RV400 currently has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 90,799 in Delhi (Rs. 1,06,999 in other cities). The e-motorcycle is only available in six cities across India, namely New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

That said, the manufacturer does have plans to expand its reach in India in the near future. Powering the motorcycle is a 3 kW electric motor, which comes connected to a 3.24 kWh Li-ion battery pack. There are three riding modes available – Sport, Normal, and Eco – and the motorcycle can deliver a claimed riding range of up to 150 km in Eco mode.

It takes around 4.5 hours to charge the battery via a regular wall charger. The manufacturer claims a rated top speed of 80 kmph for the bike, which is decent for a city commuter.

The electric motorcycle comes loaded with features like projector LED headlight, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, upside-down telescopic front forks, adjustable monoshock rear suspension, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle also features swappable batteries, and owners can visit their nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap out depleted batteries for charged ones.

The bike also gets keyless go (with smart key) and push-button start. Revolt RV400 also comes with a host of connected features, like geofencing, vehicle tracking, diagnostics report, battery status, ride statistics, etc. These can be accessed via the MyRevolt smartphone app.

Revolt also offers the option for artificial exhaust sound on the RV400, which is an extremely interesting feature. There are four exhaust notes available, named Revolt, Rebel, Roar, and Rage. These can also be controlled via the MyRevolt app, and riders can also choose to switch them off and ride in silence.