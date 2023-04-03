After Virat Kohli-Chinnaswamy reunion, get ready for emotional return of MS Dhoni’s CSK at Chepauk in TATA IPL

Virat Kohli arrived at his adopted second home M Chinnaswamy Stadium after 1427 days in TATA IPL and the talismanic India cricketer didn’t disappoint the passionate Royal Challengers Bangalore fans who turned up in large numbers to watch their team in action from the ground.

Virat Kohli’s masterful knock along with captain Faf du Plessis and their third century stand in TATA IPL ensured RCB didn’t have to break much sweat and claimed an emphatic 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

The star-studded commentary panel on Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL, lavished praise upon King Kohli for his superb knock against a high-quality Mumbai Indians bowling line-up.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL, Irfan Pathan said, “Virat Kohli is the biggest superstar of TATA IPL. He’s shining brightly like a full moon and Indian fans can’t be happier. He’s started this season on a positive note. Runs were not coming from his bat last year, he was getting out in the most unlucky of fashions, but he did not stop. The fans kept faith in him and he’s paying back. There can be no bigger news than Virat Kohli’s return to form for RCB.”

The match-up between Virat Kohli and Jofra Archer was one of the talking points ahead of the game and the Indian batting superstar ended up victorious in round one by not getting dismissed to the speed merchant from England.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL, Irfan Pathan said, “Virat once again showed why he is a great player. He sets milestones just like Sachin Tendulkar used to do. Virat’s victory in the battle against Jofra Archer is the victory of Indian cricket.”

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lauded Virat Kohli and his quick running between the wickets with skipper Faf du Plessis and claimed it should be a lesson for young cricketers.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Kaif said, “Virat’s running between the wickets is a lesson for new players. When a 34-year-old player runs like this in between the wickets, it proves how hard he works on his fitness.”

Former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis also praised Kohli for his aggressive batting in the opening game against Archer.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL on TV, Kallis said, “Virat Kohli brings a lot of positive energy into the team. He feeds off the energy of the spectators. His consistency with the bat at the top will help RCB go a long way in this competition. And the way he stamped his authority over Jofra Archer was incredible.”

After RCB and Kohli’s perfect homecoming, the attention now shifts to another euphoric reunion as MS Dhoni & Chennai Super Kings return to MA Chidambaram Stadium for their first TATA IPL game in four years. CSK take on Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL on TV, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif highlighted why CSK is such a force at home and said, “It’s always a challenge for the visiting teams as to how to beat CSK in Chennai. Chepauk has always been an impregnable fortress of CSK. The track here is spin friendly and there’s no bigger captain than MS Dhoni in conditions like these. This year as well, Dhoni has some top quality spinners in his ranks and it won’t be tough for any team to beat them at home.”

Catch all the action from TATA IPL 2023 on television from March 31st-May 28th, 2023, on the Star Sports Network