After TMC, CPI Announces To Skip New Parliament Building Inauguration

New Delhi: Amid the opposition’s objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a boycott of the ceremony slated to take place on May 28.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas confirmed the news to ANI.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of “bypassing” the President.

“Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses…” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

“Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session. The first business Parliament transacts each year is the “Motion of Thanks” to the President’s Address,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by PM Modi.

“Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on 28th May. AAP has taken this decision in view of the questions being raised regarding the matter of not inviting the President to the inauguration ceremony,” Aam Aadmi Party said.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien took to Twitter to announce the party’s decision.

“Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said, “Congress is likely to boycott the inauguration program of the new Parliament building to be held on 28th May.”

Invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building slated on May 28 have been sent to various leaders across the country including the former Speakers and Chairmen of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, sources said on Tuesday.