After Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s first look posters from Ganapath: A Hero Is Born fans await for teaser

Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath: ‘A Hero Is Born’ is making waves by the day. Since the film’s announcement, fans and audiences have been eager to see what the makers have in store for them.

To add to the excitement, the makers launched the campaign for one of its kind action thriller on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, where they unveiled posters of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon presenting them in raw and rugged action avatars.

Ahead of this, there was a palpable sense of anticipation surrounding the film as people eagerly awaited the makers to release the teaser from the action thriller.

Their social media is flooded with comments from the fans asking to watch the teaser of their favourite stars. Here are some fan comments –

“She’s on fire! Can’t wait to witness Jassi’s unstoppable journey. Ready with my popcorn. 🍿✨ #Ganapath”

“Action queen with action king 😍 literally goosebumps guaranteed..#first day first show❤️”

“GANAPATI BAPPA K AASHIRWAD K SAATH SHURUAAT KI HAI … BLOCKBUSTER HI HOGI 💥💥💥 @tigerjackieshroff BHAI ❤️ ”

“Ah, Kriti in Ganpath alongside Tiger Shroff? Well, it’s official – they’re a ‘ROAR-some’ duo! 🐅🎬🤣 ”

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, and featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film will be released on October 20, 2023, in different languages.