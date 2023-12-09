After the massive success of Animal, Rashmika Mandanna to begin shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Rashmika Mandanna whose film with Ranbir Kapoor is breaking records at the box office starts shooting for her blockbuster franchise film with Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2:The Rule on 13th December

Throwing light on the same, an independent industry source said, “Rashmika Mandanna is extremely happy with the love and praise she is receiving for the film Animal. Immediately after the massive success of Animal, Rashmika will begin the shoot for the highly ambitious and blockbuster franchise Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 13th in Hyderabad. The actress will be reprising her iconic role of Srivali in the film starring Allu Arjun.”.

It will be exciting to see Rashmika Mandanna playing the character of Srivali again in the Pushpa franchise. The leading actress left fans and audiences impressed with her layered performance as Geethanjali in the film Animal. Her performance, appearance, and charming beauty in the film stand testimony to the saying that she is the only National Crush of Indian Cinema, and there is no match for it.

Besides Pushpa 2 The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in the female-oriented film, The Girlfriend.