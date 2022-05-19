After Taratarini, Odisha Govt Aims To Beautify Cuttack Chandi Temple; Rs 70 Cr Sanctioned

Cuttack: Odisha government on Thursday announced a temple development grant of Rs 70 crore for the Cuttack Chandi shrine, which aims to complete the works in one year.

The development works are to make the temple more beautiful and spacious. It has prepared a renovation plan, which will be implemented soon.

A presentation on this plan was presented to the Chief Minister today by the Department of Public Works.

The plan has been developed by the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) to make the temple complex more attractive.

There will be stone walls around the temple, and four gates on each side. In addition, new Jagmohan, Yajna Mandap, Chandipath Mandap, Mundan Mandap, Hanuman Mandir and new Roshaghar will be built on the temple premises. Khandalite stones will be laid around the temple and CCTV will be installed. Along with this, the Batamangala temple will also be rebuilt.

The road along Chandi Temple will be diverted. Apart from this, there will be a police control room, cloak room, prasad distribution system, drinking water facilities will be made available. A guest house of travellers will also be built along with parking facility and landscaping. The 18 shop owners who will be displaced will be provided shops, a press note from the CMO stated.

On average, the temple attracts over 25 lakh devotees every year. During Durga puja, people from across the state throng the shrine. Hence for better crowd management, barricades and other systems will be put in place.

Earlier, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian had visited Chandi Mandir to make an assessment of the proposed project. Today, Pandian coordinated the meeting of the CM with senior officials of OBCC, Servitors and Temple Trust Board officials.