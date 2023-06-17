After SpaceX’s Youngest Engineer, LinkedIn Bans Another 15-Year-Old CEO

New York: Eric Zhu, 15-year-old Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aviato, has joined the list of teenagers to be banned by the popular job search website LinkedIn over the minimum age criteria. This has left the high school student in an awkward situation with his employees, many of whom are older than him since he has had to explain why they cannot message or tag him on LinkedIn.

He took to Twitter to share the same and wrote, “I had to tell my new employee that I got banned from LinkedIn for being 15 years old today…” Alongside this, he also shared a screenshot of a message he received from an employee which read: “Hey Eric, I was excited about my new role with your company and I couldn’t tag you in my LinkedIn post for some reason, I think you may have me blocked.”

He also shared a screenshot of his conversation with a LinkedIn employee who stated that he doesn’t meet the required age criteria of 16 and therefore he will no longer be able to access his account on the networking platform.

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of attention from social media users.

“Let’s not discriminate based on ageism,” said a user.