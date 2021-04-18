After Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: After actor Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal is the latest celebrity, who has contracted to the deadly COVID-19.

Arjun said that he is asymptomatic and is currently undergoing medication.

He shared a note, which reads, “I have tested for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!”

Earlier celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and others contracted virus.