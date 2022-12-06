After Shraddha’s Murder, Aftab Watched Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case Trial Live For Over 100 Hrs

New Delhi: Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces in Delhi, had watched the much-hyped Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial live for over 100 hours after the murder. The internet search history of Aftab has revealed this.

According to the Delhi Police, Aftab closely monitored every aspect of the case and increased his understanding of all the loopholes, twists and turns of the law through the case trials. He also tried to understand how the behaviour of celebrities affected the investigation.

Aftab browsed the internet extensively to learn in advance every trick of legal intricacies so that he could confuse the police and mislead the investigation.

As per media reports, when the Mumbai Police were probing the case of Shraddha’s disappearance and interrogated Aftab for several rounds. But, he managed to mislead the Mumbai Police by claiming that Shraddha had left him.

Similarly, the Delhi Police had also interrogated Aftab for several rounds regarding Shraddha but he succeeded in misleading them as well at the beginning of the investigation.