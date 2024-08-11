After several close medal encounters, India end Paris Olympics campaign with 6 medals, pending Vinesh verdict

New Delhi: India ended their Paris Olympics campaign with 6 medals. India might earn one more medal in case Vinesh Phogat wins her case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Indian athletes were not able to win a gold medal this time around.

India’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been marked by a mix of achievements and disappointments. The country’s athletes have shown resilience and determination, but the overall medal tally has not quite lived up to the expectations set by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It was expected that India might break the barrier of 10 medals in this Olympics, but with multiple athletes finishing fourth, it did not quite happen.

India’s Paris Olympics campaign concluded as Reetika Hooda fell short in the wrestling quarterfinals, and golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished out of medal contention.

A total of 117 Indian athletes participated across 16 sports at the Paris Games: archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, wrestling, table tennis, and tennis.

India clinched six medals at the Paris Olympics, one silver and five bronze. Although hopes were high for a historic performance, the country fell just short of surpassing its previous best at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when they secured seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze.) and ranked 48th.

Here is the list of medal winners from the Paris Olympics.

ATHLETE DISCIPLINE MEDAL Manu Bhaker Women’s 10m air pistol shooting Bronze Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh Mixed team 10m air pistol shooting Bronze Swapnil Kusale Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions shooting Bronze Indian hockey team Men’s hockey Bronze Neeraj Chopra Men’s javelin throw Silver Aman Sehrawat Men’s 57kg wrestling Bronze

It needs to be noted that India can still finish with their best ever medal tally of 7. Vinesh Phogat is currently fighting her case at the Court of Arbitration of Sports where the wrestler has pleaded that she be given a joint silver medal for the women’s 50kg competition. Vinesh was disqualified from the finals of the competition after she weighed-in at 50.100 kgs, which was 100 grams over the permissible amount.