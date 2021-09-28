After Restricting Punjab Kings To 135/6, Mumbai Batters Totter To Chase

Dubai: Even after Mumbai Indians (MI) plunged Punjab Kings (PBKS) to restrict in 135/6, the formers’ batting started tottering losing star Hit-man Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Surya Kumar Yadav.

Chasing 136 runs, MI lost three wickets before completing 10 overs. While Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) did not score digit runs, Quinton de Kock failed to give a good start and returned to Pavillion, scoring 27 runs.

Till the end of 11 overs, MI scored 68/3 and they need 68 runs in 54 balls.

Put in to bat first, PBKS had an okayish start as the team gathered 38 runs in the first six with a loss of one wicket. After 20 overs, Punjab Kings have posted 135 runs on the board.

Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda played innings of 42 and 28 respectively for Punjab Kings.

For Mumbai, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each while Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar returned with one each.

Kieron Pollard, who bowled just one over, got two big wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle and in the process, he also completed his 300 wickets in T20s.

