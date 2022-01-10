After Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advice of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus.

India has been seeing a surge in the number of infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus fuels the spread.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.