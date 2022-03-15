After Prez Biden, Russia Imposes Sanctions Against Canadian PM

Moscow: After the USA, Russia has imposed sanctions against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and over 300 lawmakers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry informed the same on Tuesday.

Moscow also imposed sanctions against Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Defense Minister Anita Anand, Russian News Agency Sputnik reported.

Earlier today, Canada imposed sanctions on 15 Russian officials who enabled and supported President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“President Putin made the choice to further his illegal and unjustifiable invasion, and he can also make the choice to end it by immediately ending the senseless violence and withdrawing his forces,” Al Jazeera quoted Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s statement.

Meanwhile, along with the USA, Russia has also imposed sanctions against Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials.