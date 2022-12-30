After performing mother’s last rites, PM Modi attends Bengal events virtually, CM Mamata’s ‘please take rest’ message

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri on Friday. He also virtually flagged off metro services on the Joka-Taratala route in Kolkata.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister sought an ‘apology’ from the people of West Bengal for not being able to attend the scheduled event in person due to ‘personal reasons’.

“I was supposed to come to West Bengal but due to personal reasons, I could not come there. I seek apologies from the people of Bengal,” he said. The Prime Minister joined the programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing in the wake of the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi.

Prime Minister also highlighted work done by the Central government for the betterment of Railways and said, “Central govt is making record investment to modernise Indian Railways. Now modern trains like Vande Bharat express, Tejas express, and Humsafar express are being made in India. In the next 8 years, we’ll see railways on a new journey of modernisation.”

Noting the historic significance of the day the projects were being inaugurated, PM Modi said, “Today, the date of December 30 also has great importance in history. On this day, Netaji Subhash burnt the bugle of India’s independence by hoisting the tricolor in Andaman.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to the prime minister over the demise of his mother.

“Respected prime minister, today is a sad day…I pray to god, may god give you the strength and bless you so that you can love your mother with your action and your activities,” Banerjee said at the event which had turned sombre due to the death of PM Modi’s mother.

“Sir, I convey my gratitude to you because you were supposed to come to West Bengal today. But because of the sad demise of your mother, you could not reach but heartily you have reach to us through your virtual program. Even I will request make the program cut short and please take rest because just you are coming from cremation.”